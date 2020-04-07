MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) The Macon County Health Department has reported one death related to COVID-19.
The health department did not report any other specifics of the person who died.
It is not clear if the person is the same person who family reports died of the virus at Fair Havens Senior Living.
The department asks that the public respect the privacy of the those grieving this loss.
The Mayor of Decatur confirmed there are four cases of COVID-19 in the facility. In total there are 12 confirmed cases, including one death.