DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Macon County the week of October 25th.
The first will be held on Wednesday, October 27, followed by a second clinic on Thursday, October 28.
Both clinics will be held at the Macon County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Walk-ins will be allowed for those receiving 1st and 2nd doses, appointments are required for those wanting a booster shot.
Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 and older will be eligible to receive Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Patients should bring photo ID or insurance card if possible.
While these are walk-in clinics for first and second doses, if you are requesting a booster shot, you must make an appointment by calling (217) 718-6205 or visiting the following links:
o October 27th: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/tbidr/
o October 28th: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/oqcwd/
COVID-19 Vaccine booster shots are available for Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine recipients who completed their 2nd shot on or before April 28th, 2021 and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients who completed their single-dose shot on or before August 28th, 2021.
Booster eligibility requirements listed below:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings
- Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings
A parent or legal guardian must be present with a minor.
If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the Permission/Proxy Form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian. The form must be brought to the clinic.
