Decatur, ILL. (WAND)- The Macon County Health Department will be holding COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinics February 2 and February 5.
The clinics will be hosted at the MCHD Building on 1221 East Condit Street and are only for those eligible in Phase 1a and 1b who need to receive their first dose of the vaccine.
Starting on Monday, February 1, at noon the health department will be starting to schedule appointments both online or calling.
These clinics are for those who live or work in Macon County.
Those who plan on making an appointment should bring: a work ID badge or current paystub, a copy of your insurance card, wear a short sleeve shirt and a face covering, and completed vaccine forms printed out.
The vaccine forms can be found at the MCHD website.
Also, be prepared for the screening process upon arrival.
