DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Health Department is partnering with Millikin University to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, staff, and the general public.
The clinic will be held on Monday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Millikin University Commons building.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years or older, no appointment is necessary walk-ins will be acceptable.
A photo I.D. or insurance card will be required.
The second does will be administered on August 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A parent or legal guardian must be present with a minor. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the Permission/Proxy Form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian.
The form must be brought to the clinic. This form can be found at: https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO.
A person should not attend the clinic if they have previously received a COVID-19 vaccination dose of any kind. If a person is pregnant or lactating, a doctor’s note must be provided.
