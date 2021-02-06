Macon County, ILL. (WAND)- The Macon County Health Department will host a clinic for those needing their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The clinic will be held on February 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is for those who received their first dose by the MCHD on or before January 15.
The Health Department says no first doses will be administered.
The clinic will be located at the Richland Community College at the the National Sequestration Education Center.
Patients will receive an e-mail, text, or phone call from the MCHD with more details about the clinic.
Here is the link to register: https://bit.ly/39V03IN
Patients should bring a work ID, an insurance card, and COVID-19 vaccination record card.
