DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department announced it will hold a vaccine clinic each day at the Farm Progress Show.
The health department will offer Johnson & Johnson shots on Tuesday and Thursday. Then, on Wednesday, they will offer the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.
Those getting the Pfizer shot must return to the Macon County Health Department for the booster shot on the recommended day.
The Macon County Health Department said it is providing more options for vaccines so people don't have an excuse to not get one.
"Having vaccination clinics at the Farm Progress Show all three days will hopefully get out vaccination numbers up, not only locally, but meet people who weren't able to visit a previous clinic," said Krystle Tempel, health educator.
The Macon County Health Department has upcoming vaccine clinics available in the area. To learn more, click here.
