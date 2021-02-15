MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department’s 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday at Richland Community College is being rescheduled due to bad weather.
The clinic is rescheduled to Thursday, February 18.
People who had an appointment scheduled should expect a call, text, and/or email from the MCHD with further details.
If you have a conflict with this appointment change, call the MCHD on Tuesday at (217) 718-6205 (between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.) and they will work with you to arrange another appointment to receive your second dose.
