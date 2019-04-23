DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Help 4 Heroes Fund has teamed up with VA Illiana Health Care System for the Patient Experience Week at the Decatur VA Clinic.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 23, Help 4 Heroes will be giving special thank you treats to veterans visiting the Decatur VA Clinic.
Help 4 Heroes is the only assistance fund associated with VAC. The VAC office sees veterans daily and with the ability to screen those in need.
100% of donations go directly to assist Macon County Veterans with no administrative costs.