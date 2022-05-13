MACON COUNTY, (WAND)- The Macon Co. Jail is updating it's current inmate communication system, to include phone calls and video visitation, with HomeWAV Communications.
Authorities report the new system installation will go live in certain areas of the jail during the week of May 16, 2022, and excluding any unforeseen issues, most housing units will switch-over and be completed within a day.
During this transition, inmates in the affected areas will have 24 hours in advance notice of the switch-over.
Friends and family are encouraged to create their HomeWAV account ONLY when they are notified that their housing unit will be switching over.
The new system is anticipated to be a more reliable as well as offer more opportunities for the inmates in custody to communicate with their loved ones.
Once fully installed, this new system will also offer additional educational and entertainment opportunities for those incarcerated in the Macon Co. Jail.
These opportunities include GED preparation, behavioral health assistance, legal, eBooks & magazines, games and employment education etc.
For more information on the HomeWAV communications system and how to set up your own HomeWAV account, visit www.homewav.com
