DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County is working to slash the unemployment in the area by getting workers into the right jobs.
"Anytime we can take someone who is underemployed or unemployed into employment and self sufficient, everyone wins," said Rocki Wilkerson.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 3,000 Decatur residents are unemployed. But new funding will help workers gain the skills they need to apply for hundreds of open positions.
The county board approved a $575,000 job training economic development grant. Macon County residents can attend classes and certification programs for free, or even make money during their training.
"The first part is occupational training in which we pay them to take part in. Which leads to work experience on the job, which we pay them to take part in. At that point, you hope the employer then takes them on, full-time employment, you're working," Rocki explains.
The workforce investment solutions new program will make an impact on not only workers, but the community as a whole.
"Whenever you apply for grants like that to bring job training locally, it benefits everyone. The community, the county and most importantly our customers," said Rocki.
The training program begins immediately and business owners hope to soon hire graduates to fill critical positions. If you're interested in applying for the new program, call Workforce Investment Solutions 217-875-8751 for an application.
