A Macon County native has been nominated for her first Tony Award. Bonnie Milligan said she's never forgot where she came from on her journey to stardom.
"My grandparents lived off of Wyckles Road, they owned a couple of acres, and we were sort of on their acreage. So I would get the bus at my grandma's house," Milligan told WAND News.
Milligan started performing as a kid.
"The Decatur park sings had, during the summer, programs with kids. So I was one of those BOS kids, I would do that over the summer through junior high," Milligan explained.
She continued in local theater, while attending Niantic-Harristown High School, and later Ohio State University, before packing her bags for the Big Apple.
"Started temping, I waitresses, I nannied, all the typical things while doing little concerts and workshops and readings," Milligan added.
She got connected with a community theater group in Tribeca, for her first role, and then an off-off Broadway company.
"That's where I made a lot of connections doing that show," Milligan said.
With a little bit of luck, and a casting director who saw her talent, Bonnie broke into the industry.
"There was a casting director there who said 'wait you don't have an equity card and you don't have an agent?' and I said 'no' and they said 'I think you're incredible and I'd like to help'," Milligan explained.
From there she booked the national tour of Kinky Boots and made her Broadway debut in Head over Heals. Last fall, Kimberly Akimbo opened on Broadway, with Milligan in the role as Debra. She's since been nominated for a Tony award for her performance as Debra.
"Those know what it taken to get here and the ups and the downs," Milligan told WAND News.
With just two weeks until the awards show, she's remembering her central Illinois roots.
"I do feel such incredible support from everybody that knew me as that little girl who wouldn't stop singing," Milligan said.
The Tony Awards will air June 11th at 7:00pm.
