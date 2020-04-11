DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County is now reporting a total of 35 COVID-19 cases.
25 of those cases are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility.
Saturday, it was reported that 10 Fair Havens Senior Living residents and 5 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Macon County Health Department.
Earlier this week, 84-year-old Joe Louis Stowe, a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living, passed away after contracting COVID-19. He is the first Macon County resident to die in relation to the virus.
Fair Havens did not make any comment about this specific case in its statement, but administrator Mark Matthews said the facility is working closely with the county and state health departments, federal government agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said the health and safety of residents is the top priority of Fair Havens.
He went on to say Fair Havens has suspended all communal dining, activities and therapies. Social distancing measures have started and staff have masks on throughout their shifts.
He said staff monitors residents every four hours for any changes. Leaders designate staff to the same, consistent areas of the building each day.
"We wish to express our thanks to our hard-working staff who care deeply about our residents and are committed to providing care," Matthews said. "We ask that the community remember our staff as we continue to work every day to provide quality care for the residents of Fair Havens Senior Living."