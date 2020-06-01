MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Office Building is closing early Monday due to a protest planned for downtown Decatur.
A group plans to gather to protest the killing of George Floyd.
On the advice of the Macon County Sheriff and the Decatur Police Chief, the Macon County Office Building decided to close at 3:30 p.m.
Tax payments can be left in the drop box on the north side of the building.
The Finance Committee and Special County Board meetings that were scheduled to begin Monday, June 1 at 5:15 p.m. have been cancelled.
An emergency County Board meeting to address the item on the Special Meeting agenda originally scheduled for Monday at 6:00 p.m. will be scheduled for later this week. The date and time will be announced as soon as they are known.
A Finance Committee meeting planned for Monday night is expected to go on.
