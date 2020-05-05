DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Joint Crisis Communication Team announced one new death in Macon County on Tuesday.
The death is the 14 death in Macon County. The female in her 70s was a resident of Fair Havens long-term care facility.
Macon County also reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19. So far 1,025 tests have been performed in the county. Overall 127 confirmed cases have been reported with 23 of those now recovered and 11 in the hospital.
