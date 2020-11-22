MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County health officials reported three more COVID-19 deaths Sunday.
The deaths include:
- One male and one female in their 70's.
- One female in her 80's.
The health department also announced 112 newly-confirmed cases. The county is inching toward the 6,000 total case mark, as Macon County has confirmed 5,985 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
See below for more county COVID-19 information.
