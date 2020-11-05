DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has reported 645 new cases in the last seven days, making up 15% of all cases reported since the start of the pandemic. In the last seven days, the health department has also reported eight COVID-19 related deaths.
On Thursday, the health department reported 100 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County and two new deaths related to the virus.
The health department reports one of the deaths Thursday is a male in his 60's and the second is a female in her 90's.
Macon County's 7-day average rolling positivity rate is 14.2% or just over 1 in 7 of people in the county who were tested had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
The age range with the most reported cases in Macon County falls into the 20-29 age group with 627 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The health department encourages all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The health department reports people with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 with which you are concerned, the department advises you call your primary care physician first.
The following locations in Macon County are testing for COVID-19:
- Decatur Civic Center - Parking Lot
- Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - Noon
- Crossing Health Care
- Patients should call (217) 877-8117
- SIU
- Patients should call (217) 872-3800
- HSHS Medical Group
- Drive-through testing by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4965 Lost Bridge Road.
- Registration through MyChart is required for testing
- HSHSMGCovidTesting.org
- CVS
