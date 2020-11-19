MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County health officials reported 8 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
The residents were:
- Three men in their 60s
- Two men in their 70s
- 1 man and 1 woman in their 80s
- 1 woman in her 90s
The county death toll now sits at 103. The health department also reported 98 newly confirmed cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported a total of 5,701 confirmed cases.
You can find more COVID-19 figures in Macon County by clicking here. Just select Macon County in the dropdown box.
