DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County is reporting its 15th death in relation to COVID-19.
According to the Macon County Joint Crisis Communication Team, the patient is a female resident in her 50s.
As of Thursday, the county had 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A majority of the cases have been affiliated with a long term care facility.
The health department is asking that all residents wear a mask if they are able.
No other details about the death have been released.
