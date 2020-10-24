DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department reported 123 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. It is the most the county has seen since the start of the pandemic.
It smashes Macon's previous single-day record of 97 cases back on Oct. 21.
Macon County is currently at warning level for COVID-19. A county is put at warning level when it is above the targeted level more two or more COVID-19 risk metrics. According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, Macon County is above the targeted level for five COVID-19 risk metrics. Macon is reporting 453 new cases per every 100,000 people. The target is 50. The county's positivity rate is 11.7%, considerably higher than the 8% target. For the full breakdown of that data click HERE.
Health officials have been singing praise for community members who have been keeping their distance, wearing a mask and following COVID-19 guidelines. However, Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said Friday for those who haven't, your time to step up is now.
"If you have not been doing your part, you must start now," Binkley said. "This is literally people's lives that we love (and) people that are in our community, and we have to do everything we can to protect them."
Health officials also addressed rumors about most cases being from long-term care facilities, calling them false. The data supports that claim as the majority of cases in the county are in the 20-29 age range.
Macon County has reported a total of 2,987 cases. The county death toll sits at 52. 1,529 people are in home isolation while 1,368 have been released from isolation. 38 are hospitalized.
