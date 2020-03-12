DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person who was tested for COVID-19 had a negative test result, according to the Macon County Health Department.
According to the health department, one specimen was sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health this week but was negative.
The state currently has 32 cases. Most of the cases are in Cook County. The governor has also stressed that many of those who were diagnosed have recovered. No deaths have been announced in the state.
Illinois has had over 200 negative cases.