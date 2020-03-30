MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Memorial Health System physician who works in Macon County is one of the counties confirmed cases, a spokesperson for Memorial Health System told WAND-TV.
The physician works in Macon County. They practice exclusively in an outpatient setting and has no hospital contact. The physician had traveled to an area that now has widespread COVID-19 cases.
Memorial said the person has been self-isolating at home since their symptoms developed.
The Macon County Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health are coordinating and are in contact with individuals who may have been exposed to the physician.
Memorial said colleagues are self-monitoring and do not report to work if they have any symptoms.