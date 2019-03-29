MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Election day is Tuesday but some in Macon County have already cast their ballot.
Macon County Circuit Clerk Josh Tanner tells WAND News as of Friday night, 1,183 residents have voted during early or grace period voting.
Tanner is reminding residents you can still vote early. The Macon County Clerk office at 141 S. Main Street will be open Saturday, March 30th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The office will also be open for early voters on Monday, April 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
If you requested a vote by mail ballot, Tanner is reminding voters the ballots must be post marked no later than Election Day, April 2nd. The vote by mail ballot must be received within 14 days following the election.