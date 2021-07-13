MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Emergency Telephone System will conduct the annual emergency alert and notification system test.
The test will be conducted on Wednesday, July 14 at 11 a.m. ETSB. The county will be conducting the annual emergency alert test using the Macon County Emergency Alert & Notification System.
The alert system is used in the event of an emergency within Macon County. Alerts will be sent out with potentially lifesaving messages regarding critical events such as chemical leaks, active shooter situations and weather hazards. The information will be sent to residents who have signed up online.
Jonathan Thomas, director of ETSB, said villages like Harristown, Long Creek, Maroa, Mt. Zion, Oreana and Warrensburg also use it to inform the community about specific events.
"A couple of weeks ago the Village of Harristown used the alert system to notify residents of a shelter in place order, but we've also had villages use this alert system to notify its residents of board meetings," he shared.
There are several ways to receive an alert: text, phone call, email, TTY/TTD, or using the ContactBridge app found in the App Store.
To sign up, click here and then look for the police car icon that says "Click here to sign up".
