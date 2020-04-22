DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County saw it's largest single day jump in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
According to the Crisis Communication Team, there are 38 newly confirmed cases, 33 of those are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living facility. So far 23 staff and 48 residents of Fair Havens have tested positive.
Of the 96 total confirmed, 72 are associated with congregate living facilities. The health department said this means staff and residents of the facilities.
"The Illinois Department of Public Health provided test kits for all residents and staff of Fair Havens Senior Living to be tested. Because of the high volume of tests submitted, there is a higher number of positive test results and there is expected to be more coming in and reported on in the upcoming days. This knowledge empowers the facility to continue appropriate measures and determine next steps and/or additional measures in preventing the spread of illness," a press release said.
A majority of cases in Macon County have been connected to care facilities. However, the health department said everyone should be vigilant and practice social distancing and use a mask to cover your face in public and congregate settings.