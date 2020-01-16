DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — A Macon County Sheriff's deputy has been reinstated after a driving under the influence charge against him has been dropped in court.
Drake M. Lambdin, 27, was ticketed for DUI on Nov. 28. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Dec. 9, and according to Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, he has been on unpaid leave since Dec. 20.
Court records show that a special prosecutor with the State's Attorney's Appellate Prosecutor office was appointed to oversee Lambdin's case.
The DUI charges against the deputy were dismissed after he pleaded guilty to disregarding a stop light.
Lambdin was fined $200 and was sentenced to 12 months of court-ordered supervision, the court documents show. Brown said that because of the traffic violation, the sheriff's office will discipline Lambdin internally.
A call placed to the appellate prosecutor's office for more information was not immediately returned Thursday evening.
A mugshot for Lambdin was also not available Thursday.