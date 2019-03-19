DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The Macon County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for the 2019 Illinois Sheriff's Association's Peacekeepers Scholarship.
Applications will be accepted from now until 5:30 p.m. on May 15.
Applications can be dropped off at the Sheriff's Office, located at 333 S. Franklin St, Decatur.
To download a copy of the application, click HERE. You can also pick one up in person at the Sheriff's Office.
Application is open to those who are dependents of active duty or retired Law Enforcement or Law Enforcement killed in line of duty death or dependents of active duty military, active Military Reserve, active National Guard or a member killed in action, who are or will be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year (excluding summer session).