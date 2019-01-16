DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County sheriff's deputies are encouraging drivers to take things slow again this weekend.
With snow and ice in the forecast off and on until Saturday, Lt. Jamie Belcher wants everyone to pay attention and slow down near crash scenes.
"We always preach to people once you come upon those scenes: slow down. Take a second. Stop," Belcher said. "[If you don't], you may actually run over somebody who's out there."
An Illinois state trooper died on Jan. 12 after he was hit by a car on the side of the road.
Belcher says there haven't been any similar crashes in central Illinois, but he says the danger is always there.
Deputies run through multiple checklists at home and at the station before going out on patrol or responding to a crash during a winter storm.
One of the most important items: a fluorescent vest. But Belcher says some storms can be so strong, even the brightest vests may be hidden.
The last major road safety tip Belcher stressed: if you don't have to be on the roads, stay home.