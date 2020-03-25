DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 2018 Macon County Sheriff's race recount will be postponed due to COVID-19.
The recount is postponed until further notice.
Both parties have agreed "that given the current circumstances it is prudent to wait until the situation improves."
The timing of the recount will be reviewed on a regular basis and a new date will be announced.
This comes after a heated election saw Tony “Chubby” Brown defeat Jim Root by one vote, leading to a discovery recount ordered by Root to look into voting in different districts.
The recount is expected to cost between $7,000 and $8,000.