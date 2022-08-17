DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting this wee, Macon County Sheriffs deputies assigned to the patrol division will be wearing body cameras.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office will start its initial implementation of the cameras to comply with a directive enacted in the Illinois General Assembly through HB 3653 (SAFE-T Act).
The bill requires police agencies to implement camera policies before Jan. 1, 2023.
The sheriff's office has been testing various cameras to determine feasibility, durability and storage capacity. Deputies will be wearing the cameras while on patrol this week before a final distribution to all patrol deputies.
