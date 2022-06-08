MACON COUNTY (WAND)- Macon County Sheriff's Department is launching a new smartphone application that will allow the sheriff’s office to connect with Macon County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country.
The app will offer quick access to items of public interest including the following features:
- Submit a Tip
- Sheriff’s Welcome
- Resource Map
- Inmate Search
- Sex Offenders
- Push Notifications
- More!
Push notifications will include local special weather statements issued by the National Weather Service; road closures due to accidents, inclement weather, and other planned construction; and closures for Macon County services and offices and will be delivered to your smartphone as soon as they are released to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Macon Sheriff IL.”
