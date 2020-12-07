MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking people to help identify a theft suspect.
"We are aware that this subject is wearing a mask, but we have had great success identifying people who are wearing masks," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
If anyone has any information, call Detective Jedlicka at (217) 424-1334.
You do not have to give your name to leave a tip.
