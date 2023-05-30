MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an ongoing scam call that has been reported to be making the rounds.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Macon County residents have been receiving phone calls from persons who immediately say "grandpa" or "grandma" upon you answering the phone.
The Sheriff's Office warns it may be natural instinct to reply back with the name of the person who you believe may be calling you, but the caller will then tell you that they have been in a crash and or are in police custody and only have 5 minutes to talk.
Some callers will even provide you with a case number and a phone number for the defense attorney who will ask you for bond money to get your grandchild out of jail.
Officials confirm this is a scam and you should hang up the phone if called.
