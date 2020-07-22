MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The recount of the Macon County Sheriff's race is complete and will now be reviewed by a judge.
A judge will work to review the findings from the recount.
A report will be compiled and submitted to the judge overseeing the court case Friday.
A full manual recount of the 2018 sheriff's race was ordered after Tony "Chubby" Brown defeated Jim Root by one vote in the initial election. Root challenged the result of the election by ordering a discovery recount in certain districts.
That recount had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner told WAND News a copy of the report will be shared with us once it is turned into the judge.
That report alone will not be able to clearly state who has the most votes, since there will be some ballots that are considered contested.
The judge will ultimately have to make rulings on the contested ballots.
However, the county clerk's part in the recount will be over once the report is turned over to the courts.
