MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Republican candidate to replace Macon County’s retiring state’s attorney has announced plans to run.
The candidate is Philip J. Tibbs, a Mt. Zion resident who has served in Macon County for close to 20 years. He began as the county’s assistant state’s attorney in 1999, then became an associate with Geisler Law Officers in 2001. In 2002, he started working an assistant public defender in Macon County to go along with his Geisler role. In 2007, he became a partner at Geisler.
Those roles gave Tibbs an extensive background in handling criminal cases. He has a law degree from Southern Illinois University, along with a bachelor’s degree in history from the same school. He went to New Holland Middletown High School in Illinois.
“Mr. Tibbs has served Macon County and all of his clients with integrity, hard work and compassion,” a press release said. “He understands that Macon County needs a state’s attorney who will use these same qualities in representing the people of Macon County and keeping our communities safe.”
Tibbs will formally announce his decision to run at noon on Wednesday, March 27 from the Macon County Courthouse steps. The public is welcome to be there for that announcement.
The person elected to become the Macon County state's attorney would replace Jay Scott, who previously announced he will not seek another term.
No other candidates have formally announced a decision to run as of Tuesday. People interested in running have to file by a fall of 2019 deadline before the November 2020 election.
Primary elections are happening in March of 2020.