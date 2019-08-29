MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The race for Macon County’s next State’s Attorney widened on Thursday. As it turns out, all of the candidates so far are local, familiar faces.

Scott Rueter announced Thursday he's running as a Republican candidate for Macon County State's Attorney. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Rueter is a former State's Attorney for both Macon and Dewitt counties. He has over thirty years of experience in Criminal Law.

There are two other candidates who have already announced they're running for State's Attorney too.

The first is Democratic candidate Tammy Wagoner. Again, she's another familiar face. Wagoner is an Assistant State's Attorney with the Piatt County State's Attorney's Office and has been since 2017. Before that, she was an Assistant State's Attorney here in Macon County. She has over two decades of experience in Criminal law.

Last but not least is the first candidate to announce he'd be running for State's Attorney, Republican Candidate Philip Tibbs. Tibbs has also worked as an Assistant State's Attorney with Macon County, and has roughly two decades of experience. Tibbs says he considered running for state's attorney before, but decided not to because he didn't want to leave his law partner to work alone.

Two term incumbent, Democratic State's Attorney Jay Scott, will retire at the end of his term in November 2020.