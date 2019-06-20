MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say two of four suspects listed as wanted on Wednesday are now in custody.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old James Goodbrake, wanted for aggravated domestic battery/unlawful restraint, was arrested Wednesday night in Decatur. Deputies arrested possession of meth manufacturing material suspect Terry Rothenberger, 44, earlier Thursday.
Criminal sexual assault suspect Daquean Spears is still listed as wanted. A warrant for his arrest also lists two charges of felony domestic battery.
Deputies say the fourth person listed, 22-year-old Rebecca Arndt, is the niece of 36-year-old Macon County Jail inmate Damien Mcclure. Mcclure faces multiple charges after investigators say he sold pieces of meth-laced coloring book pages to other inmates. A warrant for Arndt, who is accused of helping to send those pages to Mcclure, was issued earlier in June after deputies say she didn’t show up for a Macon County Circuit Court hearing.
Tammy L. Leigh, 46, and Shannon J. Ward, 38, were also charged in the Mcclure investigation. Leigh is serving 24 months of probation, while court records show Ward was scheduled to be arraigned on charges Wednesday. Those records have not yet been updated.
Anyone with information about Arndt or Spears is asked to call Decatur/Macon County Area Crimestoppers anonymously at (217)423-8477. Information leading to an arrest can mean a reward of as much as $1,000.