MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There's more than 190 CASA advocates serving more than 580 children in Macon County. Due to COVID-19, five of those advocates were sworn in, in a much different way then usual.
CASA Supervisor and Trainer, Kim Perkins, says since 1998, Macon County CASA has been recruiting advocates for abused and neglected children but for the first time, advocates have been sworn in virtually.
"Regardless of if it was online or not, we are still getting hotline reports. We are still getting children going into shelter care. Families are still coming into the system," Perkins says. "We still need to advocate for those children."
After six weeks of hard work, advocates like Darrah Hulva, are ready to serve the community.
"I think it's surprising the number of kids in our community that need CASA advocates," Hulva says.
The advocates were only able to meet for two weeks in person, before transitioning to online classes.
"I just missed the personal interaction," Hulva says. "It just made it more difficult responding to discussion posts. You didn't really get to see peoples real reactions."
Although CASA trainers say the virtual ceremony wasn't as exciting as it would be in person, they say it's just as important to recognize all of the volunteer's achievements ... volunteers like Steve White.
"There's so many kids out there. Sometimes you hear about it but when you sit there and listen to the testimonials of kids and other situations; a lot of kids do need their voices heard," White says. "That's what we are here for."
For the first time ever, CASA has also altered their upcoming volunteer training classes to be all online. That session will begin April 23.