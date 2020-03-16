(WAND) - Macon County Court and Douglas County Court are taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Both released information pertaining to their responses to the virus and how business within the courthouses and court systems will proceed.
Macon County Court announced the following court proceedings and cases will be postponed through March 31:
- Civil cases
- Traffic, conservation, and ordinance violation cases
- Criminal misdemeanor cases (except for defendants in custody)
- Probate - (Except for emergency guardianship cases)
- Small claims and mortgage foreclosures
- Family court
- Juvenile cases - (with exceptions)
- Marriage ceremonies
Emergency matters can be scheduled on a case-by-case basis.
The following cases and court proceedings will be held as scheduled in Macon County:
- Criminal felony cases
- Juvenile hearings - (temporary detention hearings and shelter care hearings only)
- Domestic violence proceedings for order of protection, stalking/no contact orders, or civil no-contact orders
- Emergency hearings on family matters as scheduled by the court
- Mental health cases
- Specialty courts on a limited essential basis
- Other cases on a case-by-case basis in the discretion of the court
People are being directed to not enter the Macon County Courthouse if they:
- Have been to any of the following countries within the past 21 days: China, South Korea, Italy, Japan, or Iran; or
- Live with or had close contact with anyone who has been in one of the above countries in the past 21 days; or
- Have been directed by a medical provider to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor at home for the coronavirus;
- Have been diagnosed with or have had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19; or
- Have flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath
Any attorneys who are unable to appear in court as required for any of the above reasons are asked to contact the Macon County Circuit Clerk who will make reasonable accommodations to reschedule appearances and hearings as needed. Continuances will be liberally granted.
In Douglas County, the following proceedings are being postponed to March 21:
- Civil cases
- Traffic, conservation, and ordinance violation cases
- Criminal misdemeanor cases (except for defendants in custody)
- Probate - (Except for emergency guardianship cases)
- Small claims and mortgage foreclosures
- Family court
- Juvenile cases - (with exceptions)
The following cases and court proceedings will be held as scheduled in Douglas County:
- Criminal felony cases
- Juvenile hearings - (temporary detention hearings, shelter care hearings, trials, and adjudicatory hearings)
- Domestic violence proceedings for order of protection, stalking/no contact orders, or civil no-contact orders
- Emergency hearings on family matters as scheduled by the court
- Mental health cases
- Other cases on a case-by-case basis in the discretion of the court
The court will continue to perform marriage ceremonies at the Douglas County Courthouse.
People are being directed to not enter the Douglas County Courthouse if they:
- Have been to any of the following countries within the past 21 days: China, South Korea, Italy, Japan, or Iran; or
- Live with or had close contact with anyone who has been in one of the above countries in the past 21 days; or
- Have been directed by a medical provider to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor at home for the coronavirus;
- Have been diagnosed with or have had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19; or
- Have flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath
Any attorneys who are unable to appear in court as required for any of the above reasons are asked to contact the Douglas County Circuit Clerk who will make reasonable accommodations to reschedule appearances and hearings as needed. Continuances will be liberally granted.