MACON, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon father accused of beating his infant son has entered a guilty plea after waiving his right to a jury trial in November.
Seth M. Nashland entered an open plea of guilty to two counts of aggravated battery inflicting permanent disability.
Three other counts were dismissed and stricken.
A sentencing hearing set for Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
Nashland previously pleaded not guilty.
Nashland brought his then 8-week-old baby to the hospital Feb. 13. Doctors had been afraid the infant would die.
Doctors said the baby was continuously vomiting and had bleeding inside his skull linked to a healing brain injury and a newer brain injury. The boy had fractured ribs, first and second degree burns to his genitals, thigh, and leg, and bruises all over his body.
