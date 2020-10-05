MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a Macon grandfather who was killed in a 4-wheeler accident Sunday afternoon has been released.
Deputies said Bobby Hammond, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hammond's teenage grandson and his grandson's friend witnessed the crash.
It happened just before 1 p.m. near Walker and Hibbard Rd. south of Macon.
Deputies told WAND News Hammond was riding one 4-wheeler. Two 15-year-old's, his grandson and grandson's friend, were riding together on a second 4-wheeler.
They were going south on Hibbard Rd. when deputies said Hammond's 4-wheeler fishtailed, went into a ditch, and hit a concrete support wall. The 4-wheeler overturned.
Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said the teenagers were not hurt, but they did witness the crash.
The accident is still under investigation.
