DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Jail will be changing how inmates can receive personal mail at the jail starting December 1.
The changes are being made to protect the inmates and officers from being exposed to dangerous chemicals and drugs. The jail claims that there have been attempts to send these kinds of materials through the mail in the past.
Individuals who want to mail something to someone incarcerated in the Macon County Jail first have to mail it to an off site company. The company will scan the mail and send it electronically back to the facility. Once the mail is visually inspected by the staff, the mail will be electronically uploaded to the individual inmates electronic mail account to view. This however doesn't apply to legal mail, packages or mail containing a money order which will still be accepted by mailing them to the jail's mailing address.
Information about sending mail to the Macon County jail can be found in the document below.
