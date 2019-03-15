FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon & Lincoln Speedway Car Show is this weekend at Hickory Point Mall.
Drivers and teams throughout central Illinois will be showing off their newly painted rides.
The Macon and Lincoln Speedway event is scheduled for this Friday through Sunday.
Track Enterprises will also have a booth set up, handing out info including pocket schedules for their special events in addition to Macon, Lincoln, and the Terre Haute Action Track.
UMP Memberships will be on sale in addition to a signup box for a chance to win Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway season opener tickets.
The car show is the unofficial start to the season.
Test and tune events will start next week on Saturday, March 23 at Macon Speedway and Sunday, March 24 at Lincoln Speedway.
Lincoln Speedway's 16th season of racing will take the green flag on Friday, April 12, while the 74th Macon Speedway season opener is set for Saturday, April 13.