MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The tracks at the Macon and Lincoln speedways will be back open this weekend.
The Lincoln Speedway will open for the 2020 season on Friday night. Macon Speedway will open Saturday evening. Both tracks will use extra precautionary measures for those in attendance.
Both tracks have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The track said other racing locations in neighboring states have began to bring back races, utilizing social distancing and extra sanitary measures with great success.
Races will have limited capacity and those who attend are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer and practice the recommended social distancing guidelines as much as possible. Temperature checks/health screenings will be held upon arrival for fans and competitors.
At Lincoln Speedway Friday, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets, and Hornets will be in action.
Macon Speedway will play host on Saturday to the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, Sportsman, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.
Pits will open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hotlaps at 6 p.m. and racing action at 7 p.m. for both speedways. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $15 each, with kids 11 and under free.
For more information on Lincoln Speedway, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com or for Macon Speedway, www.maconracing.com.
