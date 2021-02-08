MACON, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County man was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to two sexual assault charges involving two boys under the age of 13.
Jesse Demascal, 31, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Demascal was originally accused of six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, six counts of sexually exploiting a child, and one count of exploiting a child, but after agreeing to a plea deal, the remaining 13 chargers were stricken and dismissed.
In addition to the ten-year sentence, Demascal will also have register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Demascal’s 33-year-old girlfriend, Ashley N. Jobe, was also charged in the same case and was sentenced in January after agreeing to the same plea deal.
