DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Karina Hayes does it all at Macon Resources, Inc.
Most days, you'll find her scrubbing down the office bathrooms. But on others, you'll find her doing what she truly loves, even if it tugs on her nerves.
"I got scared," Hayes said. "But then [I told myself] 'no, take a deep breath. Breathe and let it go.'"
Hayes has become an ambassador for MRI — conquering her fears one speech at a time.
"It makes me feel wonderful and it give me opportunities to go out and speak," she said.
MRI's public relations and development manager, Rachel Moran, has seen Hayes' growth firsthand.
"We try to get [our clients with developmental disabilities] out in the community and show people that they have so many abilities and with just a little bit of help, they can accomplish the same things the rest of us do," Moran said.
Hayes has used her talents to help accept local awards and grants on behalf of MRI. But when she's back at the organization's campus in Decatur, she enjoys using her new position to inspire other clients and their families.
"We're trying to get out there so if you have kids that have disabilities, we can help you guys overcome your fears," she said.