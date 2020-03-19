MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Speedway officials announced the annual Hickory Point Mall car show is canceled over COVID-19 concerns.
Leaders with the speedway said they are monitoring health issues with the virus as they change by each day and minute. The plan to continue monitoring the situation closely with government public health leaders to determine schedule adjustments.
The speedway will have test and tune events on March 28 and April 5 at Macon Speedway, as well as on March 29 and April 4 at Lincoln Speedway. Teams will be required to park far from each other and fans will not be allowed in the stands.
"The health and safety of our competitors, fans, sponsors, track crews, and community is our main priority in these times of uncertainty," a press release said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate with state and local officials concerning the changing situations. We will have further notice about our 75th annual opening night in the near future. Please keep your family, co-workers, neighbors, the elderly and the entire race family in your prayers and help out wherever possible."
More details can be found at the Macon Speedway website, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.