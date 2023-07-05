MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Speedway was rocked by the severe storms that rolled through Central Illinois last week.
Chris Kearns, the new owner of the Speedway, says he feels lucky that he and his crew were able to clean up the track in time for this weekend.
"Last Thursday afternoon walking this place I didn't feel all that lucky." Kearns continued, "Last night we were here until 11 o'clock at night with a crane truck redirecting all the lights because all the lights were blown in [one] direction, so every light was facing the front straightaway. So, it's been a little bit of everything. I would never have gotten everything done without everyone that helped out."
During the storm, bleachers were ripped apart, debris thrown all over the track and concourse, and a telephone pole snapped in half.
According to Kearns, it didn't take long for people to start offering their help.
"The storm was at 12:30 I believe. At 2:00, I got a text message from a racer here saying: what time are we starting tomorrow morning?" Kearns went on, "And then I had equipment showing up, too. Even just people that live here in Macon -- just neighbors -- came over and helped, so it has been pretty awesome."
A few years ago, Kearns decided that he needed to take a step back from work.
"I moved from Arizona to Kentucky about two years ago just to slow down a little bit. I was promoting -- I don't know -- 80 races a year. It was a lot," Kearns said. "This place came up for sale and -- it's hard to explain. I came here 20 years ago for a Herald and Review 100 and since then it's been my favorite racetrack in the country."
This weekend is expected to be the biggest weekend that Macon Speedway has ever had, according to Kearns.
"I want to turn it into a big family event, so we're doing a huge firework show tomorrow night at intermission," said Kearns. "I've got a giant carnival slide coming in tomorrow for all three days. I'm offering free camping. I want it to be just a big, fun destination and something we do every year."
For tickets and more information, click here.
