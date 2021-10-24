ATLANTA (WAND) - Add another accolade to the resume of Macon's Brian Snitker. The Atlanta Braves manager led his club to their first World Series since 1999.
Atlanta took down the defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS in six games.
The Braves will take on the AL champion Houston Astros.
It's another entry in Snitker's long-list of accomplishments which includes 2018 NL Manager of the Year.
Snitker has been defying odds since his childhood days. He led the 1971 Macon Ironmen to the state championship baseball game despite being the smallest school in Illinois history (to this day) to reach the finals.
That run was documented in Chris Ballard's 2012 book One Shot at Forever: A Small Town, an Unlikely Coach, and a Magical Baseball Season.
The Braves manager will also see a familiar face in the opposite dugout during the World Series.
His son.
Troy Snitker is the hitting coach for the Astros.
“The Snitker family is going to have a World Series trophy in our house,” Brian Snitker said. “I don’t know who’s going to have it, but we’re going to have one.”
