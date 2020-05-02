PALMYRA, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after a plane crash at Zelmer Memorial Air Park in Palmyra Saturday.
Tim Nelson, 61, of Carlinville, was killed in the crash.
Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said Nelson was the pilot of a single engine, 2-seat plane. It was a 1996 Yakovlev Yak-52.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The time of the crash is unknown and The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. WAND will update you when more information comes in.
