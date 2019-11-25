NEW YORK (WAND) - The Thanksgiving morning tradition of watching the Macy's Day Parade might be missing a key element - balloons.
According to the a city ordinance, the massive character balloons can't fly if the winds exceed 23 mph and if gusts exceed 34 mph. On Thursday forecasters say winds will hit 22 mph and wind gusts could top out at 39 mph.
City officials say they will be watching the weather closely to determine if the wind gusts will allow for the balloons.
The regulation went into place after the Cat in the Hat Balloon injured four people in 1997.
According to the New York Times, the last time the balloons were grounded was in 1971 due to inclement weather.
This year the forecast is calling for temps between 44-47 degrees.